Google opened its Bard waitlist to the public. Here's how you can get on it

As the generative AI craze continues, Google Bard is ready to get a piece of the action. Users can now sign up for the experimental AI chat service's waitlist.
Google Bard is meant to be an assistive AI chatbot, similar to ChatGPT, with human conversational responses and advanced technical abilities such as editing and generating text.
In addition, Bard will be able to access Google, setting it one step ahead of ChatGPT which can only access information before 2021.
Google Bard will be more directly competing with Bing Chat, which uses GPT-4, OpenAI's most advanced LLM, and has access to the entirety of the web.
Bard will use its own large language model (LLM), LaMDA, instead of any of the GPT series which is what most AI chatbots are using. In the beginning, Google Bard will be using a lightweight and optimized LaMDA version.
When Google Bard was originally announced in February, it came under a lot of scrutiny because of the factual mistakes it made in its demo. In response, in Tuesday's announcement, Google reiterated that Bard is an experiment capable of making mistakes.
Google wants users to provide feedback on their experiences to improve the LLM and propel it forward. Google will begin rolling out access to Bard in the UK and US today. To get access you can join the waitlist. Here's how.
Once you arrive at the homepage, you will be greeted by a blue "Join waitlist" button which you will want to click on.
If you are already signed into your Google account, it will take you straight to the next step. If you aren't, once you hit the "Join waitlist" button, you will be prompted to either sign in or create a new Google account.
Quick note: If you are signed into a Google workspace account, it won't work. You will need to use a personal account instead.
After signing in, you will be brought to the final step where you can opt in to receive emails about Bard and officially join the waitlist.