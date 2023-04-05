How to use ChatGPT to write a cover letter (and why you should)

June Wan/ZDNET

As if perfectly crafting a resume that encapsulates your entire career isn't difficult enough, job applications also require a cover letter. This letter is meant to help you to express specific details about why you are interested in the company and role you are applying to.

If executed properly, a cover letter has the potential to make you stand out from other applicants by showcasing your genuine interest in the role and the experiences that make you a good fit.

However, synthesizing those ideas into a one page letter can be a time-consuming and challenging task -- ChatGPT is here to help.

How to use ChatGPT to help craft your cover letter

Whether you started writing a cover letter and feel stuck or don't even know where to start, ChatGPT can help you produce the cover letter of your dreams. With a couple of prompts and your direction, ChatGPT will create a polished cover letter within seconds.

1. Sign into ChatGPT Visit ChatGPT's website and sign-in using your account. If you don't have an account, you can create one or sign in using your existing Google or Microsoft account.

If you haven't created an account, click on Sign Up. Otherwise, log in with your OpenAI credentials. Screenshot by Maria Diaz/ZDNET

2. Ask ChatGPT to write you a cover letter All you have to do is ask ChatGPT to write you a cover letter for the role and company of your choice. You should also include details about the experiences you would like the cover letter to highlight. For example a possible input would be, "Can you write me a cover letter for the role of Associate Editor at ZDNET? I graduated from the University of North Carolina, majored in Journalism, and love technology." Also: How to use ChatGPT to create an app That is only a loose example; you can be as specific or general as you'd like. The more direction you give ChatGPT however, the better your output will be.

Screenshot by Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

3. Kick it up a notch and paste in the job description (Optional) If you want your cover letter to be tailored to the exact role you are applying for, you can copy and paste the job description into ChatGPT before asking it to write your cover letter. This method is by far the most efficient way to get your cover letter written in a way that reflects the exact role and duties. Also: Okay, so ChatGPT just debugged my code. For real. Like before, you can also include details about your own personal experience you'd like to include. Your prompt could look something like this, "Can you write me a cover letter for the position of [role title] at [employer]? This is the job description: XYZ. For context, I [include experience you'd like to highlight]."

Screenshot by Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

4. Co-edit your cover letter Despite ChatGPT's best efforts and advanced capabilities, there may be something you want to tweak in the letter. If that is the case, it is super simple to change something. All you have to do is ask ChatGPT to tweak a specific aspect of your letter and it will. Also: 5 ways to use chatbots to make your life easier

For example, following the prompt above, you would be able to say, "Can you emphasize my passion for tech a little bit more?"

Screenshot by Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

FAQs



Are cover letters necessary for a job application?

Cover letters are not always required for a job application. However, almost all job applications either require it or give you the option to submit one. The benefits of a cover letter include having the employer get to know you more and standing out from the rest of the applications.

Should you use ChatGPT to write a cover letter?

ChatGPT can write an impressive cover letter within seconds, allowing you to focus more attention on other parts of your application that require more time and effort. Once ChatGPT produces the letter, you can always add your own edits to give it your personal flair.

What should be showcased in a cover letter?

Your cover letter should help set you apart from other applicants. Therefore, in your cover letter, you should specifically communicate what makes you interested in the role and what experiences make you a great fit.