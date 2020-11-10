Google, OVHcloud team up to create new European cloud solutions

Taiwan will soon be a Microsoft cloud data centre region Watch Now

Google and OVHcloud are teaming up to co-create new cloud solutions designed for the European market.

Announced on Tuesday, Google and OVHcloud -- a French cloud computing provider -- said the "strategic partnership" will focus on developing products suitable for Europe's strict data security and privacy requirements including the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

While Google is a major provider of cloud solutions globally, OVHcloud also has clout, particularly in Europe. The organization already operates over 400,000 servers and 31 data centers.

The agreement will focus on French customers, as well as European clients at large. OVHcloud will develop a new "Hosted Private Cloud" offering, based on the integration of Google's Anthos to its own infrastructure, which will be managed by the European cloud provider.

In addition, the companies intend to create and manage an ecosystem of third-party developers.

"We are excited to sign our first partnership of this kind with OVHcloud," commented Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud CEO. "Listening to our customers, partners, and policymakers in Europe, we understand their need for even greater control and autonomy. We address this in many ways and look forward to continuing to deliver on our customer commitments in a meaningful way."

This partnership builds upon an announcement made In September by Google, in which a range of new collaborative efforts in the EMEA region was revealed. Reckitt Benckiser (RB) was announced as a new EMEA partner, joining firms including Carrefour, Lloyds Banking Group, and Lufthansa.

Google also said additional cloud regions in France, Italy, Poland, and Spain are being implemented.

