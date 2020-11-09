Oracle adds sales, commerce tools to CX apps

Oracle has added a bevy of new sales and commerce features in its Oracle Fusion Customer Experience applications as it duels with longtime rival SAP in CX.

The company said it is looking to bolster the virtual selling and buying experience. Improved virtual selling features include:

Predictive lead scoring using artificial intelligence and probability scores on how likely a purchaser will close a deal.

New user interface.

Streamlined sales processes with integration between Microsoft Teams and Oracle CX Sales. There's also integration with Oracle CPQ and CX Sales to start, search and finish quotes and proposals in one interface.

Sales forecasting using Oracle's ERP actuals and CRM data.

On the buying side of the equation, Oracle is integrating CX Commerce and its Unity customer data platform as well as data types ranging from demographics and IoT. Oracle also streamlined configuration and subscription management as well as added new commerce and content tools.

More CX:

Oracle's updates come a few weeks after SAP formally launched its customer data platform, which will compete with Adobe and Oracle. SAP's primary customer experience play is its Qualtrics platform, which is now integrated with SAP's consumer data platform. SAP has also acquired Emarsys to bolster its customer experience group.

Here are a few screens: