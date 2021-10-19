Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: Best preorder deals available right now

Google today announced its latest lineup of smartphones, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The flagships showcase the company's renewed focus on smartphone cameras and design, and are equipped with Google's new custom chipset, Tensor. All of that and more make for an enticing upgrade if you're in the market.

While the phones won't officially be in stores until October 28, there is a plethora of promotions and deals available to you right now. Below you'll find all of the places you can preorder the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, as well as the current promotions being offered. By preordering, you'll receive some of the most competitive prices for the phones and likely get them in your hands before the official launch day.

What colors does the Pixel 6 come in? Like previous Pixels, Google this year is offering the Pixel 6 series in a slew of fun and pastel-like colors. Here's how it breaks down: Pixel 6: Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam, Stormy Black Pixel 6 Pro: Sorta Sunny, Cloudy White, Stormy Black

What storage options does the Pixel 6 come in? Customers will be happy to find that both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro start at a base storage of 128GB, with options to upgrade, unlike last year's model. Storage models will vary across retailers. Here's how it breaks down: Pixel 6: 128GB, 256GB Pixel 6 Pro: 128GB, 256GB

How much does the Pixel 6 cost? Pricing for the Pixel 6 starts at $599 for the 128GB variant and $699 for the 256GB model. The Pixel 6 Pro starts at $899 for 128GB and $999 for 256GB.

Where can you find the best Pixel 6 deals? Below you'll find the best deals we can find on the Pixel 6 series, be it directly from Google, carriers, or retailers. Note that storage sizes and colors will vary based on where you purchase the phones. As more deals are announced, we'll add them to the list.

Google Best Pixel 6 deals directly from Google The most convenient place to shop the latest pair of Pixels is directly from Google. You'll be able to pay in full or through Google Store financing, and trade in an eligible device for upwards of $660 off. When you preorder via the website, Google will even bundle in a free pair of Google Pixel Buds A-Series. Simply add the accessory into your cart upon checkout and you'll see a $99 discount.

AT&T Best Pixel 6 deals directly from AT&T AT&T is currently offering up to $700 off the Pixel 6 Pro to new and existing customers with an eligible trade-in and by signing up for an installment plan. That means the flagship phone can be yours for as low as $240. If you don't need a Pro model, the carrier is also offering the Pixel 6 for $200 off or at a $540 price tag, no trade-in required. AT&T customers who buy any Google Pixel will be able to save 50% off Google-branded accessories starting today.

Verizon Best Pixel 6 deals directly from Verizon For Verizon customers, the carrier is offering up to $700 off when you trade in an eligible device, activate a new line, and are enrolled in an eligible Unlimited plan. Or, you can get $350 off your Pixel 6 order if you upgrade from an existing device. Note that the offer only stands if you purchase either phone through a Verizon Device Payment Plan. All trade-ins must be in good condition and acceptable devices for the $700 discount ranges from the iPhone 12 Pro Max to the Samsung Galaxy S9.

Best Buy Best Pixel 6 deals directly from Best Buy Like Google, Best Buy is currently offering a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series when you preorder the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. Best Buy is also one of the few retailers that carry the smaller Pixel 6 in the 256GB model. While carrier models are still "coming soon", you can snag an unlocked device and pay upfront or through 24-month installments when using a My Best Buy Credit Card. If it's your first time using the credit card, Best Buy will even give you 10% back in rewards with your purchase.

Did you preorder the new Google Pixel 6? If so, let us know which model and color in the comments below.



