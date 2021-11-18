Deal alert! Google Pixel 5a 5G for just $399

The past month has been all about the Google Pixel 6 series -- arguably the most premium and feature-rich Pixel to launch. And with all the fanfare surrounding the latest duo from Google, you may have forgotten about the other 5G phone that the company launched this year: Google Pixel 5a 5G. Though nearly identical to its year-old sibling, the Pixel 4a 5G, the 5a saw a significant step-up in battery life. That, paired with a no-frills Android experience and a $449 price tag made for a very compelling handset. This Black Friday, things get even better.

While supplies last, Google has the Pixel 5a 5G on sale for $399 -- the lowest I've seen the device go. The phone only comes in one configuration: 128GB, unlocked, and in what Google calls "Mostly Black" finish. Unless you record all your videos in 4K resolution, the onboard storage should be more than enough.

When it comes to the mid-range/sub-$400 market, you'd be hard-pressed to find a smartphone that can stand spec-for-spec against the Pixel 5a 5G. Yes, multi-camera setups, large batteries, and a 60Hz screen are common among the sea of Motorola, OnePlus, and Samsung, but what sets the Pixels apart is the software. Leveraging Google's AI and computational photography, the Pixel experience that you're getting with the 5a is no different than that of the 6 and 6 Pro -- phones that cost $200-$500 more.

So for a Black Friday-low of $399, the Pixel 5a 5G is a no-brainer for anyone wanting a clean, stock Android experience, 5G connectivity for future-proofing, reliable cameras, and all the Google features that will come in the next few years.

Learn more: Google Pixel 5a full review by ZDNet's Jason Cirpriani