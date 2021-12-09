Google Pixel bug preventing users from making 911 calls caused by Microsoft Teams

A Google Pixel user last week found a bug that prevented them from being able to call 911 on their device.

Initially reported on the GooglePixel subreddit forum by /u/KitchenPictures5849, the user said in a thread that the bug arose whenever a call was made to 911, which would lead to their Pixel device freezing.

According to Google, it appears the glitch is due to the Microsoft Teams app being installed on Pixel devices after it conducted an investigation into the matter. The spokesperson said the bug only occurred for Pixel devices running Android 10 or above, whenever Microsoft Teams was installed but an account was not logged into the app.

"We believe the issue is only present on a small number of devices with the Microsoft Teams app installed when the user is not logged in, and we are currently only aware of one user report related to the occurrence of this bug. We determined that the issue was being caused by unintended interaction between the Microsoft Teams app and the underlying Android operating system," a Google spokesperson wrote in the thread.

The Google spokesperson said both Google and Microsoft have prioritised resolving the issue and that a Microsoft Teams app update would be rolled out soon.

In the meantime, Google has advised users with Microsoft Teams installed on any Pixel device running Android 10 or above, and where an account is not logged into the app, to uninstall and reinstall the app. This fix will only address the bug in the interim, however, and a Microsoft Teams app update will still be required to fully resolve the issue.

"We advise users to keep an eye out for an update to the Microsoft Teams app, and ensure it is applied as soon as available," the Google spokesperson said.

