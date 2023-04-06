Google plans to add AI tools to its search engine

Getty Images/Nicolas Maeterlinck/Contributor

Google Bard got off to a rocky start, with inaccurate information in its demo and then an underwhelming launch. Only two weeks after launch, CEO Sundar Pichai called Bard to a 'a souped-up Civic' compared to ChatGPT and Bing Chat.

Now Pichai is talking about turning up the heat on Google's AI efforts.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the CEO revealed that Google plans to add AI features to Google's search engine.

"Will people be able to ask questions to Google and engage with LLMs in the context of search? Absolutely," Mr. Pichai said to the WSJ.

The integration would be similar to Microsoft's new Bing, which incorporated GPT-4 to its search engine. Within 30 days of Bing Chat's launch, Bing surpassed 100 million daily active users.

Google could see similar success, especially since it dominates the search engine space with a 93.37% market share, according to a report.

Pichai did not share any information about a timeline for the new feature in the interview, but did share that Google hasn't achieved its company-wide goal of becoming 20% more productive, a target he set in September.

Currently, all of the rapid advances in AI, and its growing popularity is causing an AI race in which tech giants such as Microsoft, Meta and Google are competing in. If Google is able to leverage its share of the search engine market, it may just be enough to propel it to the lead.