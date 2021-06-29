Google Play developer accounts to require 2FA and a physical address

Image: Mika Baumeister

Google has changed the information requirements for people with Play Store developer accounts, in an effort to validate whether developers are real.

While it currently only asks for email address and phone number, Google will now ask whether the account is personal or for a business, a contact name, physical address, and verification of email and phone details.

"Your contact information allows us to share important information and updates about your app. It also helps us make sure that every account is created by a real person with real contact details, which helps us keep the Play Store safe for all users," Google said in a blog post.

"This information will not be public-facing and is just to help us confirm your identity and communicate."

Google will also mandate that Google Play Console users use two-factor authentication.

From today, developers can state whether their account is personal or for business, and verify contact details. While stating the account type is optional, it will be enforced if a developer wishes to update their contact details.

New accounts will have the account type, contact information, and 2FA requirements enforced in August, while existing developers will face the requirements "later this year".

In March, Google dropped the commission it takes for Play Store sales to 15% for the first $1 million.

At the time, the company said 99% of its developers would see a halving in fees taken by Google.

