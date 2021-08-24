Google, SAP tout new deal with auto distributor Inchcape

Google Cloud and SAP on Tuesday announced that Inchcape plc, a major, multi-brand automotive distributor, is moving business-critical SAP workloads to Google Cloud. Inchcape is one of the first UK-based businesses to run SAP on Google Cloud as part of SAP's RISE program.

The migration will entail bringing Inchcape's sales, marketing and operations systems, and data to the cloud. The company will be able to join a range of datasets into a centralized, secure, and scalable platform, where it will be able to leverage Google's AI and analytics capabilities. The move should help make the company's operations more efficient while improving the way its customers buy and maintain cars.

The "RISE with SAP" program effectively offers business transformation as a service. Last month, SAP reported that strong customer demand for the RISE program bolstered its second quarter cloud revenue.

Google joined SAP as a strategic partner for the RISE program just last month.

Mark Dearnley, Chief Digital Officer at Inchcape, said in a statement that Google Cloud's close relationship with SAP was a major part of the RISE program's appeal.

"Ultimately, we wanted a headache-free RISE with SAP implementation and to unlock value for auto makers and consumers in all our regions, while continuing to have the choice and flexibility to modernise our 150-year old business in a way that works for us," he said in a statement.