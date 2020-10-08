Google to offer $129 Nest controlled by hand gestures, says Bloomberg

The cheaper version of the home thermostat controller will be available in "coming weeks," said the newswires service.

Google is preparing to offer a $129 version of its Nest smart-home control device in "coming weeks," according to a report this afternoon from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, citing multiple unnamed sources.

The device would be a price drop from the existing versions that retail for $249 and $169. 

The device will incorporate hand gestures, reports Gurman, in place of some controls that are currently touch-based:

Google is also replacing some touch-based controls with a new technology that relies on hand gestures, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private details. The new thermostat will include a sensor similar to the Soli system included in last year's Google Pixel 4 phone. The component reads a user's hand gestures, so they can swipe their hand up or down near the device to control the temperature or move their hand toward or away to navigate menus. A Google spokesperson declined to comment.

