Google's Bard waitlist is now open to the public. Here's how you can get on it

As the generative AI craze continues, Google Bard is ready to get a piece of the action. Users can now sign up for the experimental AI chat service's waitlist.
Google Bard is meant to be an assistive AI chatbot. Similar to ChatGPT, Bard uses artificial intelligence to provide human-like conversational responses and advanced technical abilities such as editing and generating text when prompted by a user.
Bard can access Google's search engine, while ChatGPT has no internet access and has only been trained on information available up until 2021. Google Bard competes more directly with Bing Chat, Microsoft's new AI-powered Bing that uses GPT-4, OpenAI's most advanced large language model, and has access to the entirety of the web.
Bard uses its own large language model named Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA), instead of the GPT series, which is what most AI chatbots are using. Google Bard will first use a lightweight and optimized LaMDA version.
Once you arrive at the homepage, you will be greeted by the waitlist landing page, where you can learn more about what you can do when you use Google Bard, how it works, or join the waitlist.
Click on the blue Join waitlist button to get started.
If you're already signed into your Google account, it will take you straight to the next step. If you aren't, once you hit the Join waitlist button, you'll be prompted to either sign in or create a new Google account.
Users can't access Bard using Google Workspace accounts, so make sure to sign into your personal account.
After signing in, you will be brought to the final step where you can opt-in to receive emails about Bard and officially join the waitlist.
Google Bard and other AI chatbots, like Bing Chat and ChatGPT, certainly have the potential to replace search engines. These AI tools use information found on the web to provide answers to users' queries, but instead of giving them a list of websites where that answer may or may not be found, it gives them a straightforward, though not always accurate, answer in a conversational manner.
Some people may use AI chatbots in place of a Google Search, especially since the added abilities of asking follow-up questions and generating text make it more functional for some use cases than a search engine.
Some people are granted access within 24 hours of joining the waitlist, while others wait days, maybe weeks. As demand for generative AI and Google's AI chatbot grows, the waitlist grows as well.
When Google Bard was announced in February, it faced scrutiny because of factual mistakes it made in its demo. Users have subsequently wondered whether Google's AI chatbot still continues to provide inaccurate or inappropriate responses and whether it can be trusted as some have come to trust other AI tools.
In response, in Tuesday's announcement, Google reiterated that Bard is an experiment capable of making mistakes.
Google wants users to provide feedback on their experiences to improve the LLM and propel it forward.