Google's Pixel 6a clears FCC, possible launch at Google I/O

For the last few years, Google's smartphone release schedule has followed the same pattern. In the fall, the company releases a couple of flagship phones. Then, the following spring, a cheaper version of those phones is released. And according to recent FCC filings discovered by Droid Life, Google is readying the launch of the Pixel 6a.
A total of four different model numbers passed through the FCC, all of which appear to be different variants of the same phone -- not different models.
According to the filings, one model number supports mmWave 5G in addition to Sub-6 5G, while the other three model numbers only support Sub-6 5G. In addition to 5G support, the Pixel 6a appears to support Wi-Fi 6E.
Google has used its developer conference stage to announce new hardware and products in the past, and with Google I/O kicking off in just under a month, on May 11, it's not surprising that the Pixel 6a is going through the FCC now.
I have two big questions about the Pixel 6a that I hope we learn answers to sooner than later. First is the price. I'm curious if Google can or will price the Pixel 6a to be competitive with the $429 iPhone SE. The second question I have is which processor is Google going to use? The company launched its own Google Tensor processor with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, so are we going to see it used in the 6a? Or is there a lower-cost version of the Tensor that will be used? Or perhaps, Google is going to use a mid-range processor from Qualcomm? I doubt it, but nothing would surprise me.
