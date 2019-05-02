Got a problem with an iPhone, Mac, or other Apple device that's out of warranty? You might be eligible for a free repair

If you own one of more Apple devices, then it's worthwhile bookmarking the company's Exchange and Repair Extension Programs page, as this gives you an up to date listing of the warranty programs the Cupertino giant has going at any time.

Apple currently has 15 such programs running. Here are the details:

Apple Three-prong AC Wall Plug Adapter Recall Program

Some three-prong UK/Singapore AC wall plugs shipped between 2003 to 2010 with Macs and some iOS devices, and also included in the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit, may break and become a shock hazard.

13-inch MacBook Pro (non Touch Bar) Solid-State Drive Service Program

Some 128GB and 256GB solid-state drives (SSD) used in 13-inch MacBook Pro (non Touch Bar) laptops may be defective and result in data loss.

iPhone X Display Module Replacement Program for Touch Issues

Some iPhone X displays may experience touch issues due to a component defect, resulting in either the display not responding to touch, or responding as though it was touched when it wasn't.

iPhone 8 Logic Board Replacement Program

This relates to a logic board failure that can result in reboots, freezes, or bricked iPhones.

Keyboard Service Program for MacBook and MacBook Pro

This is a program that covers keyboard issues such as stuck or malfunctioning keys on MacBook or MacBook Pro keyboards.

It covers the following devices:

MacBook (Retina, 12-­inch, Early 2015)

MacBook (Retina, 12­-inch, Early 2016)

MacBook (Retina, 12-­inch, 2017)

MacBook Pro (13­-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2016)

MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2017)

13-inch MacBook Pro (non Touch Bar) Battery Replacement Program

This relates to faulty batteries that can cause the battery to expand, and is limited to laptops sold between October 2016 and October 2017. Although this sounds dramatic, according to Apple it is not a safety issue.

iPhone 7 Repair Program for "No Service" Issues

A logic board failure can cause some iPhone 7 handsets to display "No Service" even if in cellular coverage. This affects iPhones sold between September 2016 and February 2018 in China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macao, and the U.S.

iPhone 6s Program for Unexpected Shutdown Issues

This program covers iPhones manufactured between September and October 2015 that exhibit random shutdowns due to battery issues.

Multi-Touch Repair Program for iPhone 6 Plus

This is an odd one as it covers display flickering or Multi-Touch issues after the iPhone has been dropped multiple times on a hard surface. If your device fits the bill, and the device isn't broken or the screen cracked, Apple will carry out a repair for $149.

Apple AC Wall Plug Adapter Recall Program

Some two-prong AC wall plugs designed for use in Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Argentina and Brazil and sold 2003 to 2015 with Macs, selected iOS devices, and Apple's World Travel Adapter Kit may break and be a shock hazard.

iSight Camera Replacement Program for iPhone 6 Plus

This covers a fault where the rear iSight camera develops a fault and outputs blurry photos.

Beats Pill XL Speaker Recall Program

This relates to Beats Pill XL Speakers sold since January 2014. It appears the speaker may overheat and pose a fire safety risk. Apple is recalling these in exchange for Apple Store credit or electronic payment of $325 (or local equivalent).

Apple 5W European USB Power Adapter Exchange Program

This adapter, which was sold with the iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S models shipped between October 2009 to September 2012, has been shown to overheat and pose a safety risk.

USB Power Adapter Takeback Program

This allows you to take counterfeit (or for that matter any third-party charger) iPhone, iPad, and iPod adapters to Apple and buy a genuine charger for the special price of $10.

Apple Ultracompact USB Power Adapter Exchange Program

This relates to the ultracompact Apple USB power adapter shipped with the iPhone 3GS in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, and several Latin American countries. It seems the metal prongs can break off in the wall socket, posing a serious shock risk.

