Grab these Beats noise-cancelling headphones for nearly half off

Snag a pair of Beats Studio Pros for $180 only. StackSocial

Listen up, if you're on the lookout for top-of-the-line headphones that aren't priced as high as some of these fresh-on-the-market editions, then you've come to the right place. For a limited time only, you can get these open-box, sandstone Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones for just $180 (reg. $349).

These high-end headphones come with their own custom acoustic platform, which gives you the power to immerse yourself in rich, vibrant sounds. The high-quality nature of the sound performance these Beats Studio Pros deliver is also made possible by their own custom 40mm active driver, and integrated digital processor.

These advanced headphones also offer noise-cancelling capabilities, as well as a transparency mode that allows you to hear and interact with the sounds of the real world around you. For those who travel a lot and work long days, the long, 40-hour battery life on these Beats headphones is something to be admired. They also come with helpful on-device controls that make it easy to adjust your music, take a call, ask Siri a question, and keep in control of a given day.

This product is a New Open Box Item, which means that it's been through verification and is still in new condition and in new, clean packaging. The headphones are from model year 2023, so they're still quite new.

For those who love high-fidelity listening experiences, this limited-time price drop will make stepping into the acclaimed and respected universe of Beats headphones all the more possible. Don't miss this limited-time opportunity.

For a limited time only, you can get these open-box, sandstone Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones for just $180 (reg. $349).