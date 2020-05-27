Harman Kardon Citation 300 deal: ZDNet readers get $350 off the Google Assistant speaker

Samsung's Harman Kardon brand is knocking 70% off the price of the Citation 300. The deal requires a discount code and is only available for a limited time. It brings the price of the Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker down to $150 from $500.

If you're shopping for a high-end smart speaker, you have to consider the Harman Kardon Citation 300. It gets everything right and holds its own in a growing field of smart speakers. For instance, it's easy to use, has a screen that displays information, delivers strong audio with rich bass and pointed highs, and it offers Google Assistant functionality.

In 2016, Samsung bought Harman. Two years later, the subsidiary revealed a full line-up of Citation connected audio devices. The series includes the One, 100, 300, and 500 smart speakers. The 300 and 500 both have a color LCD on the top, but all have Google Assistant lights on the front and support Chromecast, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

They can also be connected into a multi-room arrangement.

According to various price trackers, the Citation 300 model is often reduced by about $50 or so, but this 70% off deal that's exclusive to ZDNet readers is the lowest price to date. Previously, it's lowest was about $300, back in 2019.