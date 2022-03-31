Having iPhone battery issues? Apple just released iOS 15.4.1 with a fix

Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Apple on Thursday released iOS 15.4.1 the iPhone. The update is only 313.2MB on my iPhone 13 Pro Max.

But don't let the size of the update fool you into thinking it's minor. According to the changelog, the update includes a bug fix that caused unexpected and excessive battery drain after updating to iOS 15.4.

In addition to the battery drain fix, iOS 15.4.1 fixes braille devices that become unresponsive while navigating text or showing an alert. Another bug fix that's called out by Apple fixed Made for iPhone hearing devices that lost connection with third-party apps.

I hadn't noticed any issues with battery life after updating to iOS 15.4. If you did see lower than normal battery life after updating, I'm curious what your experience is like after installing iOS 15.4.1. If you have a moment and think of it, let us know in the comments below.