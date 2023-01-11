Need ANC headphones? Bose's ultra-popular QuietComfort 45 are $130 off

Amazon

Whether you want to focus on your work, study session, or just listen to some tunes, noise-cancelling headphones can help you catch every detail sans outside noise. The Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones, arguably some of the best noise canceling headphones on the market, are currently on sale for only $200, discounted $130 off the original price. You'll have to use code NEWYEAR25 to get the deal on this refurbished pair.

If you've never used Bose headphones before, they offer optimal comfort. I use this particular pair when traveling because I can wear them for hours without discomfort -- plus, they have excellent battery life. You'll get up to 24 hours on a single charge, and a quick 15-minute charge offers three extra hours of power.

You can turn noise-cancelling technology on or off using two available modes: Quiet and Aware. The Quiet mode is Bose's claim to fame, offering a true noise-cancelling experience.

Other audio features can be personalized, too, like the adjustable EQ. Set your bass, mid-range, and treble levels to suit your preferences. Plus, the TriPort acoustic architecture infuses the audio with depth and dimension.

At $200, this is the lowest price we've seen on these headphones. Right now, only the black pair is available as a refurbished set, but that shouldn't sway you from adding them to your cart. Refurbished pairs of headphones undergoes detailed testing by Bose to ensure they're still performing just as well as a brand new pair. And again, the code you'll need to use to maximize your savings is NEWYEAR25.

