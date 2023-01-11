Need ANC headphones? Bose's ultra-popular QuietComfort 45 are $130 off

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Whether you want to focus on your work, study session, or just listen to some tunes, noise-cancelling headphones can help you catch every detail sans outside noise. The Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones, arguably some of the best noise canceling headphones on the market, are currently on sale for only $200, discounted $130 off the original price. You'll have to use code NEWYEAR25 to get the deal on this refurbished pair.
If you've never used Bose headphones before, they offer optimal comfort. I use this particular pair when traveling because I can wear them for hours without discomfort -- plus, they have excellent battery life. You'll get up to 24 hours on a single charge, and a quick 15-minute charge offers three extra hours of power.
You can turn noise-cancelling technology on or off using two available modes: Quiet and Aware. The Quiet mode is Bose's claim to fame, offering a true noise-cancelling experience.
Other audio features can be personalized, too, like the adjustable EQ. Set your bass, mid-range, and treble levels to suit your preferences. Plus, the TriPort acoustic architecture infuses the audio with depth and dimension.
At $200, this is the lowest price we've seen on these headphones. Right now, only the black pair is available as a refurbished set, but that shouldn't sway you from adding them to your cart. Refurbished pairs of headphones undergoes detailed testing by Bose to ensure they're still performing just as well as a brand new pair. And again, the code you'll need to use to maximize your savings is NEWYEAR25.
If you're not sold on this pair of headphones, check out our other picks for the best overall headphones, which also include wireless gaming options. ZDNET audio expert Christina Darby also scours the internet for some of the best headphone deals available right now, and you can check out her picks for some other options.