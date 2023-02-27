Here are Lenovo's new ThinkPad PCs, Yoga laptops, and a Chromebook

ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2. Image: Lenovo

Lenovo has taken the wraps off new laptops at Mobile World Congress this week for businesses, home users, and students.

With hybrid workers in mind, the AMD and Windows 11 laptops, ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 and ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2, come with AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs with Radeon 700M series graphics, up to 64GB dual-channel RAM and up to 2TB PCIe SSD.

Also: Sustainability and net zero: The path Lenovo is taking

These devices will be available over summer from €1,649 and €2,249, respectively. Lenovo unveiled the first generation of its AMD-only ThinkPad Z13 and ThinkPad Z16 in January 2022.

On the Intel side, Lenovo has announced the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 and ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4, featuring 13th Generation Intel Core processors with integrated Intel Iris X graphics. The X13 Gen 4 can also be ordered with AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors, with AMD Radeon 700M series graphics. The new laptops will be available from July starting at €1,190 and €1,290, respectively.

Down at the lower price end of the spectrum comes a new Chromebook, the IdeaPad Slim 3 from €349, and the detachable Windows 11 IdeaPad Duet 3i from €449.

The IdeaPad Duet 3i can move between laptop, tablet, and pen modes. It features an 11.5-inch screen and sports a 5 megapixel (MP) front camera and 8MP rear webcam. It's got an Intel N-series Celeron processor, supports Wi-Fi 6, and offers a battery life of 8.5 hours, while the rapid-charge boost offers two hours of use on a 15-minute charge.

Lenovo's new 14-inch IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook comes with a MediaTek Kompanio 500 series processor. It has a full HD touchscreen and weighs 1.3kg (2.9 pounds), and sports a battery life of 13.5 hours. It has a Type-C port, an FHD webcam with physical shutter, and a dedicated mute key. It's available from May.

Chromebook shipments have tanked after a burst during the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, with Lenovo, Dell, HP, and Acer all seeing double-digit declines in shipments. Only six million Chromebooks shipped in Q2 2022, down from 12.3 million a year earlier. Lenovo was the third largest vendor of Chromebooks and saw shipments decline 54% year on year to 1.2 million.

Finally, Lenovo announced the fourth generation of its "workhorse" ThinkPad T14s, T14 and second-generation T16 laptops, and the fourth-generation ThinkPad L13, L13 Yoga, L14, and L15.

Also: Tech for a sustainable future: The challenges and opportunities ahead

The ThinkPad T14s, T14 and T16 start from €1,590, €1,345 and €1,390, respectively, and will be available from July. The ThinkPad L13 and L13 Yoga will be available in April from €839 and €980, respectively.

Lenovo is trying to make its laptops less detrimental to the environment by using more recycled materials and post-consumer content (PCC) plastic. It aims to integrate post-consumer recycled content in all of its PC products by 2025.

IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook. Image: Lenovo