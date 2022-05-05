Lenovo unveils the Slim 9i, world's first carbon neutral certified laptop

Image: Lenovo

Lenovo today announced its latest flagship, the Slim 9i (branded as Yoga Slim 9i in select markets), which embodies the company's broad efforts in sustainability and carbon neutrality. From the recycled materials that make up the Slim 9i to its eco-friendly packaging, the laptop is the world's first when it comes to being carbon neutral certified.

In a press release, Lenovo says the Slim 9i's "Product carbon footprint is conducted in accordance with ISO 14067:2018." For the unacquainted, the ISO 14067:2018 represents the rules and requirements that companies must abide by when calculating the carbon footprint of a product. The laptop was then certified by TÜV Rheinland, ENERGY STAR, and registered for EPEAT Silver in the US.

Besides being the world's first carbon neutral certified laptop, the Slim 9i remains a premium, A.I-powered laptop within Lenovo's mobile computing portfolio. The laptop features some familiar Yoga characteristics like a 180-degree hinge, a comfort-edge design that's made by 6,000-series aluminum for greater hand-feel and portability, and the same 14-inch touchscreen. It also has a touchpad that Lenovo says is 50% larger than last generation.

The display is made with Lenovo's PureSight OLED panel that comes in two configurations: 4K resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate and 2.8K with 90Hz. Shaped in a 16:10 aspect ratio, the display is Vesa Certified HDR True Black 500, meaning its 10-bit color depth covers a wider range of colors than ever. And to round out the media experience, the Slim 9i features four Bowers and Wilkins speakers, including speaker grills on both sides of the keyboard.

The Slim 9i will come with a 12th Gen Intel Core processor and an A.I Core 2.0 dedicated smart chip that adaptively manages the performance, cooling fans, and security of the laptop. That includes hardware-level encryption to protect users from root and ransomware attacks.

At the time of writing, the only information we have regarding price is that the Lenovo Slim 9i will start at $1,799 and is expected to be available starting June 2022. That's in line with the other new Slim laptops, including the 7i Pro X and 7i Carbon, that will also release next month.