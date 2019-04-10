HERE Technologies officially releases XYZ, its no-code geospatial data mapping platform

HERE Technologies on Wednesday announced the general availability of geospatial data management and mapping platform XYZ. First released in open beta in October, XYZ is pitched as a way for developers and cartographers to build customized, location-aware live apps without writing any code.

The platform is comprised on the HERE XYZ Studio, in which users manage location data and create visuals from that data, and the XYZ Hub, which lets users upload location datasets via an API and then edit and display them via the XYZ command line interface (CLI). Developers can invoke the XYZ Hub API directly or explore it via the CLI.

"HERE XYZ is about flipping the fundamental challenge of mapmaking on its head," said Achal Prabhakar, VP of Core Map Engineering at HERE Technologies. "We've built the largest SD and HD mapping platform in the world and we can attest to eighty percent of mapmaking is time spent wrangling and managing geospatial data. HERE XYZ aims to solve this by delivering the prerequisite building blocks for data management and map publishing."

HERE said XYZ is included as part of the HERE Freemium developer plan, which offers storage options and integrations with HERE Location Services APIs such as geocoding, routing, and search.

For HERE, which was spun out of Nokia, the release of XYZ lines up with the company's array of location services for indoor and outdoor mapping. Last January the company bought indoor mapping company Micello in an effort to bolster its suite of location and tracking services. The combination of mapping and the enterprise has been a focus for HERE since day one, and the company has more recently begun homing in on the growth of highly precise, location-aware applications for large indoor spaces.

