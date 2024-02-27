'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Here's how to get Intuit QuickBooks for a year for $250
Whether you're a small startup or an enterprise of one, reliable accounting software may be an essential for almost any business. Keeping your books tidy means you can track your growth, pay your employees, and gather important data about your business.
Intuit QuickBooks is a major name for business accounting software, but it's an investment to get a subscription unless you can find one on sale. This is your opportunity to get a one-year subscription to a Simple Start Plan for $250 or an Essentials Plan for $500.
Both of these QuickBooks subscriptions could be useful assets for small business owners, but there are some key differences between them.
The QuickBooks Simple Start Plan may be better suited to individual users, self-employed professionals, or small business owners looking for a basic accounting solution. This plan lets you connect one billable user and two accounting firms. This entry-level accounting option gives you tools for income and expense tracking, invoicing, and tax deductions along with access to enhanced reports.
If you're looking for a more robust accounting software, the Essentials Plan may be more suited to you. This plan comes with an expanded set of functionalities, including support for multiple currencies, bill management, and the ability to connect three sales channels. Plus, it allows connection for three billable users and two accounting firms
Both plans come with updates and are only available to new users. Once your purchase is completed, you'll receive directions to download and activate your software. You must redeem your code within 30 days of your purchase, and each subscription only lasts for one year.
For a limited time, you can get a one-year of the Intuit QuickBooks Simple Start Plan for $250 or the Intuit QuickBooks Online 2024 Essentials Plan for $500.