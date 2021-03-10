Here's how you can master Python, one of the most popular coding languages

With the influx of companies undergoing a digital transformation, it's not at all surprising that many are on the lookout for talent who can help them achieve their goals. And when it comes to programmers, employers want coders who are adept at Python, a programming language that happens to top the TIOBE Index of 2020. Its popularity can be attributed to how easy it is to use and how it can allow for faster development and deployment of apps for software and non-software engineers alike.

Then again, its straightforward syntax can still be confusing for those starting out.

With 13 courses included, this collection leaves no stone unturned when it comes to teaching you what you need to know about one of the world's most versatile programming languages. It starts with the basic syntax of Python, as well as arithmetic operators, strings, lists, and source codes. Once you've got a good grip of the fundamentals, you can go right ahead and immerse yourself into the more advanced courses, which guide you through creating apps and games, managing data and lists, building databases, task automation, and ethical hacking.

If you have an interest in exploring a career in AI and machine learning, there are modules that zero in on using the Python environment for practical data science. You'll learn the concepts associated with supervised and unsupervised learning and even get the chance to implement artificial neural networks (ANN) and deep neural networks (DNN) on real-life data.

All courses are led by certified experts like Dr. Chris Mall and leading e-learning platforms like ZENVA, Webucator, and Mammoth Interactive, so you know you're learning from the best of the best.

