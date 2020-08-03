Hidden iOS 13.6 feature lets you take control over updates

iOS 13.6 rolls out a new feature that allows you to control how updates are applied.

Do you want iOS to download and install future iOS updates automatically, or just download them in the background so you can install them when the time suits you? iOS 13.6 allows you to take control over this with a couple of taps.

As usual, finding where the settings are takes longer than making the changes.

Must read: iPhone iOS 13.6 battery draining fast for no obvious reason? Try this fix

Dangerous laptop charger -- in pictures SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 11

These new settings live in a new entry in Settings > General > Software Update called Customize Automatic Updates. This replaces the previous Automatic Updates option.

Click on this and you are presented with options.

Customize Automatic Updates

Customize Automatic Updates

Here you have two options:

  • Download iOS Updates: This downloads new iOS updates over Wi-Fi and then allows you to choose a convenient time to install them.
  • Install iOS Updates: This installs downloaded updates automatically overnight, but your iPhone must be connected to Wi-Fi and charging for this to work.

If you're not the sort of person who needs their iPhone at night, you can have both options enabled and never again need to worry about updates as they will be applied for you as you sleep. If you need a bit more granularity, then the options are there.

Certo AntiSpy iPhone Spyware Detection SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 10

Featured

Related Topics:

iPhone Apple Mobile OS Mobility Enterprise Software

More from Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3