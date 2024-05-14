'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
TCL's 2024 Mini LED TV lineup is here, including this eye-popping 115-incher
TCL is trying to stand out in a crowded TV market by going seriously big and incredibly bright.
The company has unveiled its new lineup of Mini LED TVs, and it includes some size options and brightness levels that we haven't seen before.
First up is the S Class series, including the S2, S3, and S5.
TCL says the S2 and S3 are largely a carryover from last year's lineup and feature a direct LED backlight and a bezel-less design. The S2 maxes out at 720p HD, while the S3 jumps to 1080p full HD.
The S4 series is now the S5, which features a 25% increase in brightness and a new Enhanced Color Gamut for richer images. Where this series truly differs, according to TCL, is the addition of the AiPQ processor, a first in the S Class.
Also new for the S Class this year is Game Accelerator 120 for 120 VRR Gaming and HDR PRO+ with both Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The S5 series starts with the 43-inch model, which is priced at $263 on Amazon, and goes up to an 85-inch option.
The QM8 series is the real star of the show though.
The 2023 version of the QM8 was one of the best TVs ZDNET tested last year. While that line topped out with a 98-inch screen, this year's lineup pushes the top end to triple digits with an eye-popping 115-inch display option -- and the world's largest QD-Mini-LED TV.
The 2024 QM8 TVs from TCL feature up to 5,000+ dimming zones and a new "High Brightness Ultimate LED Backlight" that delivers a stunning 5,000+ nits of peak brightness. That's more than double the dimming zones and more than double the brightness than the previous generation. It also has an anti-glare screen and built-in up-firing Dolby Atmos drivers, making for what's likely to be a more theater-like experience at home.
The 2024 QM8 is available on Amazon in a 65-inch model for $1,499, a 75-inch model for $1,999.99, an 85-inch model for $2,999.99, a 98-inch for $5,999.99.
The whopping 115-inch model will be available soon on Amazon and Best Buy. If you're seriously considering this one, you should know it carries an equally eye-popping price tag – $26,999 MSRP.