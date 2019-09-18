Hitachi Vantara and Hitachi Consulting to integrate ahead of IoT expansion plans

Hitachi has announced it will integrate Hitachi Vantara and Hitachi Consulting as part of the company's plans to globally expand and make "aggressive investments" in its Lumada-based solutions and digital capabilities.

From January 2020, the combined organisations will operate under the Hitachi Vantara brand.

As part of the integration, the company said Toshiaki Tokunaga, chairman of the board of Hitachi Global Digital Holdings -- the holding company that oversees Hitachi Vantara and Hitachi Consulting -- will be also be appointed to the Hitachi Vantara CEO role.

Meanwhile, current Hitachi Vantara CEO Brian Householder, and Hitachi Consulting president and CEO Hicham Abdessamad will remain at Hitachi in executive leadership positions.

"I'm confident that Hitachi Vantara will deliver even greater value for our customers and partners by reinforcing its digital business and solution delivery capabilities," Tokunaga said.

"The combined entity, in collaboration with Hitachi's Global Social Innovation Business, will map to Hitachi's 2021 Mid-term Management Plan, which outlines the expansion of its digital business, global market share growth, and the delivery of social, environmental and economic value for customers and partners."

The Vantara brand was launched in 2017, which resulted in the unity of a series of enterprise units including Hitachi Data Systems, Hitachi Insight Group, and Pentaho. Hitachi created Hitachi Vantara so it could focus on big data and technology infrastructure in a bid to grab digital transformation business.

Hitachi said following the integration, Hitachi Vantara will continue to develop and deliver digital solutions including data infrastructure, governance, and cloud-based products to assist businesses in digital transformation deals.

The company said it will announce more information about the company, including leadership and organisation structure, in early 2020.

