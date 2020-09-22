HMD Global's Nokia 8.3 5G is $699 and available Sept. 23

Image: HMD Global

HMD Global on Tuesday is announcing several new Nokia products, including three phones and a pair of wireless earbuds. All of the products will launch either tomorrow, Sept. 23, or in the coming days and weeks.

The most notable announcement is the Nokia 8.3 5G, as it's the first 5G smartphone from the company. It features a 6.81-inch FHD+ display, 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage. The phone will launch with support for T-Mobile's 5G network, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G processor, and a 4,5000mAh battery. It also boasts a quad-camera setup with ZEISS optics. The 8.3 5G will be available to order starting Sept. 23, through Amazon.

On the low end, HMD Global revealed the Nokia 2.4, an entry-level phone that will also go on sale tomorrow for $139. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ display, is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, 2GB of memory, 32GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery that HMD promises will last two days. You can add a microSD card of up to 512GB to expand the storage. It's very clearly an entry-level phone with entry-level features specs, and an extremely affordable price.

Image: HMD Global

The slightly more expensive and capable Nokia 3.4 isn't quite ready to launch, but it will release in the US later this year with a price tag of $179. The 3.4 uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 460 processor, has a 4,000mAh battery and it comes with 3GB of memory and 64GB of storage. All of that powers the 6.39-inch HD+ display, with a dual-camera setup on the back.

Finally, Nokia's Power Earbuds will launch on Amazon in the coming days, priced at $99. The earbuds, combined with the charging case, combine for up to 150 hours of listening time. The buds are waterproof and can withstand 30 minutes submerged in 1m of water -- or, more realistically, they should be able to handle any sweat from a workout.

There are a lot of moving parts here, so here's a quick recap:

Nokia 8.3 5G goes on sale Aug 23 for $699. Support for T-Mobile.

Nokia 2.4 resales start the same day, priced at just $139.

The Nokia 3.4 will launch in the US later this year, priced at $179.

The $99 Nokia Power Earbuds will be available on Amazon "soon."

The Nokia 8.3 5G looks like a respectable Android device with 5G options a reasonable price of $699. Hopefully, we'll get a chance to test one out in the coming weeks.

What do you think about Nokia's latest phones, all of which are coming to the US? Does nostalgia play into your buying decision at all? Let us know in the comments.