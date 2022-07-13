/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Services & Software Operating Systems Mac OS

How long until your MacBook battery dies?

This app tells you that -- and much more!
adrian-kingsley-hughes.jpg
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributor on

A question I've been asked a lot lately is "how long will my MacBook last before it needs a charge?" Apparently, with all its insights into your MacBook's internal workings, Apple only tells you how much percentage is remaining.

I guess I can understand why -- changing the way you use your MacBook can change how much battery life it has left in seconds.

Also: How to replace the battery in your MacBook or MacBook Pro

But I must admit, getting an idea of how long the battery might last based on current workloads can be quite useful.

As long as that figure is somewhere in the right ballpark.

A tool that can tell you this, plus a lot more, is iStat Menus by Bjango.

iStat Menus in action

iStat Menus in action

If all iStat Menus did was tell me how long my battery is going to last, the $9.99 price tag might seem a little bit steep, but this one app does so much more.

This one app shows CPU, GPU, and memory usage, how much data is being sent and received over the networks the Mac is connected to, disk usage and activity, what's being reported by sensors monitoring temperature, fan speed, voltage, current, and much more, and everything you need to know about the battery and power systems.

And another superb feature is that everything is customizable, so whether you're someone who wants to know everything, or someone who just wants the information they need, you can set iStat Menus to work the way you work.

Normally, apps that display a lot of data are ugly and chaotic.

Not this app.

This is an app that I'd call beautiful, and there are colors and themes to suit all tastes.

I use this app often and, I have to admit, one bit of information I go looking at regularly is how much battery life I have left. It's handy to know if I should take a charger with me when going out and about, and I've been really impressed by the accuracy of this figure.

I've been using iStat Menus for years now, and I've watched this app get better and, with support for new Macs, along with new features, being added regularly.

There's a 14-day free trial of iStat Menus available (which is more than enough time to fall in love with this app), and after that a single license costs $11.99, and a 5-Mac family Pack is $14.99.

Amazon Prime Day 2022

Show Comments

Related

An American Airlines pilot just said the quiet part out loud (it's not pretty)
screen-shot-2022-07-06-at-4-32-47-pm.png

An American Airlines pilot just said the quiet part out loud (it's not pretty)

Business
American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United
american-airlines-plane-approaches-the-runway2.jpg

American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United

Business
Microsoft researched what made employees truly happy. One result was startling
screen-shot-2022-06-27-at-10-54-07-am.png

Microsoft researched what made employees truly happy. One result was startling

Microsoft