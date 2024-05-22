'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
How to add Gemini access to the Chrome browser
If you're a fan of Google's Gemini AI service, you might want to inject it into your Chrome browser. This approach means you can add AD responses alongside your Google search engine results, pull in real-time flight info for personalized travel planning, search hotels based on what's important to you, add location-based information, summarize, find, and get quick answers from your own content, and get answers about YouTube videos.
All of these benefits can be added to Chrome for free and I'm going to show you how to do it.
How to add Gemini features
What you'll need: To make these features work, you'll only need two things: an updated Chrome browser and a Google account. I'll demonstrate adding Gemini on Chrome version 125.0.6422.60.
1. Log in to your Google Account
Open Chrome and make sure you're logged in to your Google account. Then point Chrome to gemini.google.com/extensions. On this page, you'll find five boxes, one for each feature.
You can toggle the enable/disable switch for each. I've enabled everything apart from the Google Workspace feature (because I don't want Gemini accessing my documents in Drive).
2. Using the Gemini service
After enabling those features, go to gemini.google.com and click the + sign in the left sidebar to start a new chat, empowered by the extensions you've enabled.
Install the Gemini Side Panel extension
1. Install the extension
What you did earlier was enable extensions within the Gemini service. This time around, we'll add an extension to Chrome that opens Gemini as a sidebar. This isn't the official Google Gemini Extension because, quite honestly, that option is pretty worthless.
You can install the Gemini Side Panel extension from the Chrome Web Store by clicking Install and then, when prompted, clicking Add Extension.
2. Using the extension
Once installed, click the extension icon to open the Gemini sidebar and start using the service. Trust me when I tell you this is the way to go, as the official Chrome extension only seems to do what Google Search is already doing (displaying Gemini results alongside standard search results).
Enable experimental AI features
1. Open the AI settings page
You can also enable experimental AI features in Chrome. The operative word is experimental. Some features may not work as expected and some may never get added to the service. To access the AI settings page, type chrome://settings/ai in the Chrome search bar and hit Enter.
2. Enable experimental features
Click the On/Off slider for 'Try out experimental AI features'.
3. Check the features and enable what you like
When I enabled experimental features, only one appeared, the Tab organizer. After I enabled the feature, a new entry appeared in the tab right-click menu, labeled Organize Similar Tabs. As expected, this feature was pretty buggy and I couldn't get it to work.
Given this feature is listed as experimental, that's to be expected. Again, your mileage may vary with this feature, but it's nice to see what Google has in the pipeline.
And there you go, you've given Chrome an AI-enabled boost that can make a difference to how you interact with the Gemini AI service. From my perspective, the only way to take full advantage of these features is through the Gemini Side Panel. I say that because I use DuckDuckGo as my default search engine and still want to access Gemini without opening a new tab and going to the Gemini page.