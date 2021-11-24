How to add MagSafe to your iPhone XR (and make it look like an iPhone 13)

Yes, you can add MagSafe charging and accessory support to an iPhone XR. You can even make it look like an iPhone 13 (if that's something that you want to do!).

OK, this is a weird conversion by YouTube creator iPhone Repair Guru -- transforming an iPhone XR into an iPhone 13, complete with MagSafe charging.

It's not exactly an iPhone 13 -- but it'll fool enough people!

You do need to take your iPhone apart, and makes some tweaks. This is one of those projects that you could do if you find a couple of damaged iPhones to act as donors.

So, how do you do it? I'll let iPhone Repair Guru explain:

The kit you need for the conversion can be found here and costs $39. The conversion is quite involved, but it's a good way to become comfortable with handling components.

Oh, and I don't think I really need to say this, but this will void your warranty.