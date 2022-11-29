How to create message filters in Thunderbird to keep your inbox organized

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Call me a dinosaur, but I still depend on email. I use it for personal and professional communication every day of the year. Because of that, my inbox can get scarily full. Within a span of sixty minutes, I'll have received hundreds of emails in multiple accounts.
It becomes pretty tedious to keep clean.
That's one of the many reasons why I use the Thunderbird email client. With a simple-to-use GUI, I can create specific filters for incoming emails to send those emails to certain folders. This feature is automated and works every time the client pulls mail from the server. Create enough filters and you can keep that main inbox considerably cleaner.
Also: How to encrypt email in Thunderbird (and why you should)
So, if a full inbox gives you hives, this feature is right up your alley. Let me show you how to create a filter in Thunderbird.
The only things you'll need for this is Thunderbird installed on your desktop or laptop OS and a working, configured email account. That's it. Let's filter some emails.
From your inbox, locate and select an email from the sender you wish to filter.
Click the Thunderbird menu button (three horizontal lines in the upper right corner) and then click Message > Create Filter From Message.
Also: How to encrypt your email and why you should
In the resulting window, the email address you're filtering should already be populated. All you need to do is select from the two drop-downs, of which there are:
From the left drop-down, you can configure the filter to do things like move, copy, forward, mark as read, tag messages, and more. From the right drop-down, you select the folder that will house the message. You can also click + to add another action.
For example, your first action might copy the email to a specific folder and the second moves it to a different folder. This would be a great way to have a backup of all emails that come in from a specific contact and then keep those emails housed in their own folder.
Also: The 6 best email hosting services
There are other options to choose from when creating your filter. You can specify how the filter is to be applied, filter before or after junk classification, and specify the exactness of the filter (should it match all of the criteria or any of the criteria).
Once you've configured the fitter to your specifications, click OK to save it. Thunderbird will automatically start applying the filter as mail comes in.
That's it, you've created your first Thunderbird mail filter. Keep creating new ones and your inbox will finally be clean enough to manage. Just remember, however, there's probably unread emails in those destination folders… don't forget to check 'em.