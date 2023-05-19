How to disable DuckDuckGo App Tracking Protection for a specific app on Android

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
DuckDuckGo App Tracking Protection goes a long way to keep third parties from keeping tabs on you. For example, in the past week, the app has blocked 21,335 tracking attempts on my phone (some of which happened in apps I haven't used in weeks). Clearly, there's a lot going on in the background that DuckDuckGo is stopping.
However, I have noticed some apps don't function correctly with DuckDuckGo blocking them. To me that says one of two things: There are too many apps that require tracking to function or DuckDuckGo can be a bit overzealous in its blocking. Either way, if I find a must-use app isn't behaving as expected, there's only one solution -- disable App Tracking in DuckDuckGo for that app in question.
Do understand, I only take this action on apps that I know aren't working properly because they are being blocked by DuckDuckGo's App Tracking Protection. How do I know? The easiest method is to disable App Tracking Protection for an app and try to use it. If it then behaves properly, you know App Tracking Protection was the problem. If the app continues behaving improperly, chances are good that it's not DuckDuckGo.
Either way, you're going to want to know how to disable App Tracking Protection on a per-app basis. Let me show you how.
What you'll need: To achieve this, you'll need the DuckDuckGo app installed on an Android device and App Tracking Protection enabled. That's it. Let's fix your app's problem.
The first thing to do is open the DuckDuckGo app from either the Android App Drawer or the home screen.
Tap the three-dot menu button in the upper right corner of the page.
Then, tap Settings.
Scroll to the bottom of the resulting page and tap App Tracking Protection.
Scroll to the bottom of this page and tap View Apps.
Locate the app in question and tap the On/Off slider until it's in the Off position.
You will be prompted to report an issue for the app, which you can either go ahead and report or tap Not Now to dismiss the prompt.
At this point, DuckDuckGo is no longer protecting the app against tracking. Keep in mind, the only time I disable protection for an app is if I'm certain DuckDuckGo is keeping it from properly running. If, however, you find the app still doesn't behave correctly, re-enable App Tracking Protection and look for another issue causing the malfunction.