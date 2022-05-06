How to easily connect an internal SSD to a USB-C port on your PC or Mac

There are times when USB flash drives aren't enough, and you need something a bit bigger or a bit faster. This is when using an SSD is the way forward.

While you can buy specific external SSDs, I find it better and more convenient to use internal SSDs.

ZDNet Recommends The best external hard drives Here are the top options at a variety of price points.

They're cheap, lightweight, and durable.

And all you need is an SSD (my current favorite is the 1TB Samsung 870 EVO SSD) and a SATA to USB-C adapter.

I've been testing a number of SATA to USB-C adapters, and I've settled on the UGREEN SATA to USB-C adapter cable for 2.5-inch SSD and HDD drives.

I like this adapter for a number of reasons. It's small and lightweight, fast, comes with a cable attached, and it's very reasonably priced at $12.99.

In terms of speed, the UGREEN adapter features USB C 3.1 Gen 1 data transfer speed of 5Gbps, so it's a no-compromise way of attaching external storage.

UGREEN SATA to USB-C adapter features: USB-bus powered, no need for extra power supply for 2.5-inch SATA HDD/SSD

Plug and play, no driver needed

Support hot-swapping the drives (no need to disconnect)

Built-in LED indicator

Supports UASP (USB Attached SCSI Protocol) and TRIM Pros: Small

Lightweight

Cheap

Built-in cable Cons: If the built-in cable gets damaged, the whole adapter is junk

Also: The best Macs: Is the Mac Studio or MacBook Pro right for you?

For a professional photographer or videographer, being able to use cheap internal SSDs is a great way to have an abundance of storage on the cheap.