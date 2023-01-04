How to enable UWB on Android (and why you should)

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
UWB stands for Ultra Wide Band and is used as a short-range wireless communication protocol that's used to track the location of objects. UWB works by calculating locations within less than half an inch by measuring how long it takes short radio pulses to travel between one device and another. UWB was originally designed as a means to transfer data but its ability to track very precise positioning has made it quite useful for modern devices.
Also: Flipper Zero: Geeky toy or serious security tool?
One of the most widespread usages of UWB is Apple AirTags but the technology is gaining steam. Another exciting use of UWB is unlocking cars and smart homes.
Both iOS and Android devices are capable of using UWB. However, the list of phones that work with UWB is surprisingly short and consists of the following phones:
If you happen to have one of the above phones, you can use UWB to unlock your car and do other nifty things. Of course, not every car works with UWB. For instance, my Mini Cooper is too old and isn't supported. My wife's car, on the other hand, does work. The good news is that UWB is catching on and you should expect more cars and more devices to support the technology. And because UWB is so accurate at pinpointing locations, you can be sure it will find even more use cases in the near future.
For example, eventually, cars will be able to recognize your device as you get close enough to your phone and automatically unlock it for you. I would imagine that feature will put a damper on a lot of thriller movies and TV series where the bad guy abducts or assaults someone struggling to get their car unlocked.
The range of UWB looks something like this:
Not only does UWB have a good range on it, it's very accurate.
Although a small percentage of Android phones support UWB, you'll want to know how to enable it (should your car support the feature). Let me show you how it's done.
To enable UWB, you'll need an Android device that supports the protocol. I'll demonstrate this on my Pixel 7 Pro running Android 13.
The first thing to do is open the Settings app. To do this, open your app drawer and then locate and tap the Settings launcher.
From within the Settings app, tap Connected Devices, and then Tap Connection Preferences.
At the bottom of the Connection Preferences page, you'll see the UWB entry. Tap the ON/OFF slider until it's in the ON position to enable the feature.
At this point, UWB is now enabled. If your car supports the protocol, you should be able to then set it up to automatically unlock as you come near the car. One thing to keep in mind, however, is that you probably have to install an app for your car or set this feature up through your auto's system. The process for this will vary from car to car, so make sure to check the manufacturer's instructions on linking your phone and car together.