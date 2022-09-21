How to get three months of Xbox Live Gold for only $20

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
After long hours of working or studying, you deserve to sit back and load up a game. However, while playing a match or two can be fun, building your game library can also get pretty expensive once you start adding up the prices of the most popular titles. But if you own an Xbox, it doesn't have to be that way. For a limited time, you can score huge discounts and even free games with 20% off a three-month Xbox Live Gold membership.
Xbox Live Gold turns Xbox One gaming into a much better experience overall. You'll be on the most reliable and fastest console gaming network with the best community of gamers in the world. Simply use Looking for Group and Clubs to quickly and easily find people you'll enjoy playing with.
Not only can you get store discounts of up to 50 to 75% on Xbox One games, but you can also claim two to four free games each month. This month's free titles include Scourgebringer, Gods Will Fall, and Thrillville. The library of free titles is continually growing and has everything from family favorites to multiplayer shooters.
Microsoft runs over 300,000 servers to power its multiplayer network, enabling gamers to connect online. It's even possible to receive multiplayer invitations while you're watching television. Microsoft even touts its cloud-hosted service as lag and cheat-resistant. Best of all, this membership is available for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 consoles, so you don't need the latest console to hop into a multiplayer match.
Microsoft typically charges $9.99 for each month of Xbox Live Gold, but with this deal, you can get a three-month membership for only $19.99 or 20% off.