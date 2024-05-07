How to preorder the new iPad Air, iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard, and Apple Pencil Pro

Apple

Apple added two upgraded iPad models to its lineup today during its virtual Let Loose event: the sixth-generation iPad Air and the seventh-generation iPad Pro. In addition, the company debuted a new Magic Keyboard and an Apple Pencil Pro to round out its tablet experience.

Also: Everything Apple announced during its May event

You can order all these new iPad models and accessories starting today and get them as soon as next week, on Wednesday, May 15. Here's where you can buy and save on the new products.

iPad Air (6th generation)

Apple

For the first time, Apple's lightest iPad model comes in two different sizes: 11 inches and 13 inches. In addition, the iPad Air now starts at 128GB instead of the mere 64GB that Apple previous sold it at. It's powered by the M2 chip (an upgrade from the M1) and promises faster Wi-Fi. The 11-inch iPad Air starts at $599, and the 13-inch iPad Air starts at $799.

View at Apple

iPad Pro (7th generation)

Apple

Apple's new iPad Pro most notably features a performance jump, thanks to moving from the M2 chip to the M4, which the company says delivers up to 4x faster GPU rendering and a 50% faster CPU performance than the M2 in the previous iPad Pro. The new iPad Pro also features an Ultra Retina XDR display, which Apple called "the world's most advanced display." Once again, the tablet comes in two sizes (11 inches and 13 inches) and both are thinner than previous versions (the 13-inch iPad Pro is Apple's thinnest product yet, at 5.1mm). The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $999 and the 13-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,299.

View at Apple

Apple Magic Keyboard

There's an all-new Magic Keyboard to go with the new iPad Pro models. It is designed to be much thinner and lighter, has a row function keys, and features a larger trackpad, which Apple says will make it feel like using a MacBook. Apple has priced the keyboard at $349.

View at Apple

Apple Pencil Pro

Procreate updates for iPad Pro w Pro Pencil Apple

Finally, Apple announced a third-generation Apple Pencil that it's dubbing the Apple Pencil Pro. Apple's latest stylus has a new sensor in its barrel for new gestures, like squeezing and barrel rolling, and it now supports Apple Find My. The Apple Pencil Pro works with both the new iPad Air and iPad Pro models and is priced at $129.

View at Apple