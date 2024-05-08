iPad Pro (2024) vs. iPad Pro (2022): Which flagship Apple tablet should you buy?

Jason Cipriani/ZDNET/Apple

Apple unveiled its new line of 2024 iPads and 2024 iPad Pro tablets on Tuesday at its Let Loose event, and the long-awaited devices are packed with an array of impressive features. Available in 11-inch and 13-inch models, the new iPad Pros feature what Apple calls "Tandem OLED" displays and Ultra Retina XDR tech -- the first displays of their kind on a tablet -- alongside a powerful new M4 processor, the best silicon chip across Apple's product line.

Geared toward creators, the new tablets have updated functionality and work with the new Apple Pencil Pro, while also being thinner and lighter overall; the 11-inch version weighs less than one pound.

These are fairly substantial upgrades compared to the 2022 models and are likely to turn the heads of anyone who shoots and edits video, or works with digital photography or design. If you're not involved in any of those workflows, however, here's what you need to know.

Apple has stopped selling 2022 iPad Pros, but that doesn't mean they're not still available on third-party retailers, or as refurbished options. Let's break down the differences between the 2022 version and the "magical" sheet of glass announced on Tuesday.

Specifications

iPad Pro (2022) iPad Pro (2024) Display 11-inch or 13-inch Liquid Retina LCD 11-inch or 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR display with Tandem OLED Apple Pencil support Supports Apple Pencil (2nd gen) Supports Apple Pencil and Apple Pencil Pro Processor M2 M4 with a dedicated NPU Physical connectivity USB-4 (Thunderbolt) charging and data port, Nano-SIM tray (cellular models) USB-4 (Thunderbolt) charging and data port, eSIM only Storage options 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB Cameras 12MP wide and 10MP ultrawide back cameras; 12MP ultra-wide front camera with TrueDepth support Landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front-facing camera,12MP back camera, Adaptive True Tone flash Weight 1.03 pounds, 1.5 pounds 0.98 pounds, 1.28 pounds Brightness SDR brightness: 600 nits max SDR brightness: 1,000 nits max Price 11-inch: $749, 13-inch: $1,049 11-inch: $999, 13-inch: $1,299

You should buy the iPad Pro (2022) if...

Jason Cipriani/ZDNET

1. You're on a budget

This one might seem obvious, but seriously, even though the 2024 iPad Pros are less expensive than anticipated, they're not cheap. All that state-of-the-art hardware comes at a cost, and in order to make it worth the price, we recommend taking a closer look at the lineup of new features to see how many are actually relevant for you.

The 2024 11-inch iPad Pro will cost you $999, while the 13-inch starts at $1,299. The previous models, by comparison, are now several hundreds of dollars cheaper, depending on which retailer you shop from. The M2 chip in the previous line of Pros is still a powerful processor, and if you're not using the tablet for demanding tasks, the 2022 release is still a solid tool. Why not put that extra money toward a new pair of Bluetooth headphones instead?

2. You don't need top-of-the-line processing power

Continuing with my last point, it's important to consider what you're actually going to use the tablet for (and not just what you could use it for). Apple's M4 processor is one of the most powerful chips currently on the market -- if you're just binging Netflix and scrolling through YouTube, you probably don't need all that processing power.

If you mainly use your tablet for media consumption or are getting the device to keep your little one occupied with their favorite shows, the 2024 iPad Pro is overkill. Stick with the 2022 version and save yourself some cash in the process.

You should buy the iPad Pro (2024) if...

Apple

1. You're a content creator

This one is easy. If Apple made anything clear about its new line of iPad Pros, its that these tablets were designed to be a creator's dream come true. The combination of the Ultra Retina XDR tandem OLED display and M4 processor aims to produce a brilliant, powerful mobile workstation that's capable of tackling every stage of the creative workflow. Creators are sure to love shooting video with the front-facing 12MP ultrawide camera; integrating up to four cameras at once with the new Live Multicam feature; editing in Final Cut Pro; and working on multiple external monitors simultaneously.

And it's not just visual mediums that Apple had in mind with its functionality. Integrations with apps for musicians like Logic Pro imbue the 2024 Pro with new AI functionality and a touchscreen-optimized UI alongside audio capture with four built-in studio-quality mics. The bottom line: if you currently use an older iPad Pro for anything remotely creative, the 2024 iPad Pro will be a huge step up.

2. You're a fan of the Apple Pencil

If you enjoyed the Apple Pencil before, the new and improved Apple Pencil Pro is definitely worth checking out as it's meant to augment the features of the 2024 iPad Pro. The new Pencil comes with a sensor in the barrel that allows you to squeeze and activate UI elements such as toolbox menus or color palettes, while the gyroscope lets you "barrel roll" the pencil to move sliders on a menu, change brush size, or navigate positioning in a video.

A host of customizable shortcuts lets you use the Pencil in additional ways that support your individual workflow, bringing a new dimension to the tablet's interaction -- similar to how a mouse supports a PC. Best of all, the new $130 Pencil will support Apple's Find My app, allowing users to quickly locate one should it get lost, as they do have a habit of getting stuck at the bottom of a backpack or behind a desk.

3. You're ready to embrace AI in your workflow

The M4 chips have more neural processing power than any of Apple's silicon processors -- the company is touting these tablets as the future in AI performance. Apple showed off multiple AI-powered features at the Let Loose unveiling event, including removing the background around a moving person in a video clip with a single tap and automatically touching up images and video.

For creatives who already incorporate AI functions, or are in the process of doing so, the M4 chips are an upgrade worth considering.

Alternatives to consider

