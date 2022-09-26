How to protect your new AirPods Pro from scuffs and damage

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
I like my new AirPods Pro. I like them a lot. The new second-generation earbuds from Apple are a huge step forward over the previous models in terms of comfort, sound quality, and advanced features like noise cancellation.
But there's a problem with the AirPods Pro.
First, the case gets really scuffed when they're carried in pockets with other things like coins and keys. You could say that this scuffing adds a "patina" to them that makes them unique, but I think they just look rough.
The second problem is even more annoying. If my AirPods Pro fall out of my pocket and hit the ground, they spill out, with the case and two earbuds all going in three different, unpredictable directions. It's aggravating when that happens indoors, and enflaming when it happens outdoors and the earbuds roll into something unpleasant.
Enter the Spigen Lock Fit AirPods Pro case.
There are three parts to the Lock Fit case: A top bit, a bottom bit, and a carabiner (which is actually quite a good one).
This case fits both the first-generation and second-generation AirPods Pro case.
You slip the AirPods Pro case into the two sleeves, and you're done!
The case is made from thermoplastic polyurethane and polycarbonate, and not only protects the AirPods Pro battery case from scuffs and damage, but also features a latch on the front that keeps the case closed, preventing your precious AirPods earbuds from spilling everywhere.
The good thing about this case is that it doesn't impede you from pressing the pairing button on the back of the case or seeing the charging light on the front. The hole at the bottom for the Lightning connector is ample for even bulky charging leads, and if you've gone wireless, you'll also have no problems when using this case.
It's a really nice, well-designed case.
Yes, the Spigen Lock Fit does add a bit of bulk and extra weight (the case weighs 1.7oz or 48g), and Spigen does make cases that are a lot less bulky (such as the Spigen Ultra Hybrid), but the latch on this one makes it my favorite of all AirPods Pro cases I've tried.