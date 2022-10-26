/>
X
Innovation
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Services & Software Productivity

How to share a Google Calendar with friends, family, or colleagues for easy collaboration

Here's how you can give other people permission to view or edit a shared Google Calendar.
jack-wallen
Written by Jack Wallen, Contributing Writer on
Woman sitting on couch with laptop in front of her
iStockphoto/Getty Images

So many people depend on a calendar to keep their lives organized and moving forward. You might use a calendar for work, personal projects, schedules, family events, or just about anything that requires you to stay on top of events and deadlines

More how-tos

But sometimes, those calendars need to be shared. 

After all, that family planning you're doing won't be of any good to the members involved if they can't see what's on the agenda. To that end, what do you do? You share that calendar. And, if Google Calendar is your tool of choice, the sharing is not only easy, but flexible enough to make it such that you can give specific access rights to specific users. 

For example, you can give one user view-only rights and another user permission to make changes to events and even manage sharing access. 

Also: How to create multiple Google Calendars (and why you should)

How to share a calendar with friends, family, or colleagues for easy collaboration

Requirements

The only things you'll need to make this work are a valid Google account, a calendar to share, and someone to share it with. Once you have those things in hand, you're ready to go.

1. Select the calendar to be shared

Log in to your Google account and go to the Calendar app. In the left pane, you should see a list of all your calendars. From that list, locate the calendar you want to share.

The Google Calendar sidebar.

The number of calendars you see will depend on how many you've created.

Image: Jack Wallen

2. Open the Calendar Settings

Hover your cursor over the calendar to be shared, and you'll see a three-dot menu button appear. Click that button and then, from the popup, click Settings and sharing.

The Settings and sharing popup.

Access to the Calendar settings is a bit obfuscated.

Image: Jack Wallen

Also: How to create a Google Calendar event right from Gmail

3. Share the calendar

In the resulting window, locate the section labeled Share with specific people. Click Add people and then, in the next popup, type a name or email address that will be added to the calendar. 

Click the Permissions drop-down to select the proper access for that user. After taking care of that, click Send. The recipient will receive the invite, accept it, and then access the shared calendar according to the permissions you've given them.

The Google Calendar Sharing popup window.

This is where the magic happens.

Image: Jack Wallen

A word of warning

It's important that you only share specific calendars with others. I would not suggest that you share your primary calendar with anyone. If you must do that, only give them view permissions. If you must share a calendar with others (giving them access such that they can edit the calendar in question), I would highly recommend you create a specific calendar for that purpose. 

You might also be tempted to publish that calendar, but I would recommend against doing that. Why? Because when publishing a calendar, it makes it available for anyone to see, even via a Google search. 

Also: How to enable Gmail features for easy Google Calendar event creation 

Chances are pretty good you don't want strangers knowing where you are and when you'll be there. Because of this, it's important that you stick with the sharing option instead. On top of that, only the sharing option makes it possible for you to define what people have what rights to the calendar in question. 

If you have a need to let others in a specific group view or even edit a specific Google calendar, this is the way to go.

Google

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

I asked Amazon to show me weird tech gadgets. I still haven't recovered
gettyimages-young-woman-shopping-online-with-laptop-and-credit-card-at-home

I asked Amazon to show me weird tech gadgets. I still haven't recovered

What is the world's brightest flashlight? The top contenders ranked by lumens
Person wearing a black glove and holding a hand-sized black flashlight

What is the world's brightest flashlight? The top contenders ranked by lumens

Small businesses have big challenges. Here's the tech they are turning to
Business project team working together at meeting room at office.Horizontal.Blurred background.Flares.

Small businesses have big challenges. Here's the tech they are turning to