How to tell if your Apple AirTag's firmware has been updated

Apple is pushing out a privacy-focused update for its AirTag tracker discs to prevent them from being used to track unsuspecting third-parties.

But how do you know if your AirTag has been updated? Read on to find out.

First thing you need to do is fire up the Find My app and click on Items at the bottom to find your AirTags.

Now open up a tag, and you'll notice there's a line of text underneath its locations showing when it was last seen and the battery level.

Tap on that and it will show you the AirTag's serial number and firmware. 1.0.225 is the old firmware, and 1.0.276 is the new firmware that replaces it.

To go back to the location information and battery level, tap it again.

It's that simple.