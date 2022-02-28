How to update your risk management posture given the war in Ukraine

Risk management leaders in Europe and worldwide are either already experiencing impacts from the war in Ukraine and the sanctions imposed on Russian and Belarusian actors — or they soon will. If you haven't already, here are the risk-management-related steps to take right now. You can find the cybersecurity-related actions to take in this companion blog post.

Update your employees on the heightened risk. Help your employees help you. Make sure there is companywide awareness of potential attacks and what form these attacks may take. Be factual and brief in your messaging to avoid inciting unnecessary fear. Show empathy in your messaging, particularly if you have employees who may be personally impacted by the event. Make sure your employees are prepared for potential phishing attacks. This is not the time to increase your employees' stress with unnecessary phishing simulations, as any thoughtless phishing campaign now will erode your brand and goodwill.

Be prepared for more supply chain disruption. Just when it looked like the global supply chain woes might be easing, the war in Ukraine has dealt another blow to the system. Firms should prepare for shortages, supply disruptions, and sanctions to destabilize supply chains for at least 24 months. Given that Russia supplies more than a third of Europe's natural gas and is the world's second-largest oil exporter and that Germany has already halted approval of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, you're likely already bracing for higher fuel prices and possible shortages. And given that the EU has closed its airspace to all Russian flights and FedEx and UPS have (as of this writing) halted shipments to both Russia and Ukraine, you should also expect increases in the cost of and disruption to both travel and freight transport. Further, the war in Ukraine will also exacerbate the chip shortage: Xenon and neon gas are both critical for semiconductor manufacturing, and Ukraine produces about 70% of the global total of both gases. The list goes on: Russia and Ukraine together account for 25% of the world's wheat exports.