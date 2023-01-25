How to use Security Keys to protect your Apple ID on your iPhone

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Apple has added a new feature to iPhones running iOS 16 called Security Keys for Apple ID.
This feature allows you to use hardware security keys to add an additional layer of protection to your Apple ID. This way, even if your password were to fall into the wrong hands, it would be useless without access to the right security keys.
I'm going to tell you how this is a game-changer and the best way to protect your Apple ID from hackers.
You'll need a minimum of two security keys (up to a maximum of six). You need to have two in case you lose or misplace one.
The security keys need to be Fido certified keys. I recommend you take a look at:
Start by tapping on Settings and then your name and photo at the top. Next, tap on Password & Security.
Scroll down to Add Security Keys.
Remember that before you start, you need a minimum of two security keys.
My first security key is a YubiKey 5 NFC, so I tap this one to enroll.
My second security key is the YubiKey 5Ci, which has a Lightning connector on one end I can plug into the iPhone, and a USB-C connector on the other for other devices such as Macs, MacBooks, Windows PCs, iPads, and Android devices.
Next, you're presented with a list of devices currently signed in with that Apple ID.
All devices should be ones you recognize. If not, remove that device from the listing.
The process shouldn't take more than a couple of minutes.
Now that you're done, make sure to store your keys in separate places (I have one in use and another as backup, but you might want one for home and another for the office, or whatever works for you).
Don't put both in the same place -- such as on the same keyring. That way if you lose one, you'll lose both.