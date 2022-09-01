How to use the Quick Note app in MacOS Monterey

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
MacOS Monterey introduced many new features that help make your experience as productive and efficient as possible. Even the simplest task gets a very handy tweak to improve its efficiency. That task is note-taking.
Let's face it, we all need to jot down notes. Once upon a time that meant scrambling for a Post-it or a scrap of paper. I cannot tell you how many times I've had to take a quick note and wound up having to first open an app or go to a web page. Often, that scramble happens in a moment of desperation and I wind up forgetting what I was wanting to write down altogether.
With MacOS Monterey, you no longer have to worry about this. Although MacOS already had a note-taking app (Apple Notes), Monterey does something for that app to make it much more efficient.
The new iteration of the app is called Quick Note, and it lets you do things like:
Quick Note is installed on MacOS Monterey by default, so there's nothing for you to do but start working with the app.
Speaking of which…
First off, there's Notes and there's Quick Note. The difference is just that Quick Note is a faster means of accessing Notes. Think of Quick Note as an extension to Notes. Every time you use Quick Note it saves to the Notes app.
Simple.
Let's see it in action.
The first thing to do is access Quick Note. This is preconfigured in MacOS Monterey and all you need to do is move your cursor to the bottom right of your display. This action will reveal a small white square in the corner. Click on that square to open the Quick Note app.
When the Quick Note app opens, type out your note. The first line will be the note title, and the space below that is dedicated to the note itself. From the Quick Note toolbar you can do the following:
When you're done taking your note, you can close the Quick Note window.
Let's say you're on reading a ZDNET article and you would like to make a note of a portion of the text. To do that, all you have to do is highlight the portion of the text, right-click it, and select Add to Quick Note. This will not only add the text to the note but will also add a section that tells you where the pasted text came from.
To access any note you've taken via Quick Note, simply open the Notes app and you'll see every note you've added (either from Quick Note or Notes itself).
And that's all there is to using the MacOS Monterey Quick Note feature. This has quickly become my go-to note-taking app when using any MacOS device. Once you start using it, you'll find it to be an invaluable tool that can help you work smarter.