How to get true window snapping in MacOS

The MacOS desktop is an outstanding option for users of all types. It's elegant, simple to use, and rock solid. However, there's always been one glaring issue I've had with the MacOS UI and that is the sad attempt at window snapping it offers. Out of the box, not only is window snapping limited, it's awkward to use. That's why I set out to find a solution that not only made it easier but offered true window snapping for MacOS.
Chances are pretty good you already know the answer to this. But on the off-chance you don't, window snapping makes it possible for you to drag a window to the edge of your display (right, left, top, or bottom) and the window will automatically snap to that edge so it only takes up a certain area of the display. For example:
Most good window managers allow for the customization of snapping actions. Unfortunately, MacOS default only allows you (through a cumbersome window button action) to snap right or left.
Thankfully, there's a very handy app that allows you to add more traditional window snapping to MacOS. That app is called Rectangle. Let me show you how to install and configure this app. The app works on both Intel and Apple Silicon devices.
Open your default web browser and point it to the Rectangle GitHub page. Download the app from there.
When the file has finished downloading, double-click on it to open the installer window. With the installer window open, drag the Rectangle icon into the Applications folder.
Open Launchpad and type Rectangle. Click on the launcher to open the Rectangle application. When prompted, click Open to allow the running of the app.
For Rectangle to function properly, you must give the app the proper permissions. When the app opens, you'll be prompted to click Open System Preferences.
When the System Preferences app opens, click the lock icon in the lower left corner and type your user password. With Security & Privacy unlocked, click the checkbox associated with Rectangle and then, in the resulting popup window, click Recommended and then close the System Preferences window (you can also close out the Rectangle installer at this point).
After giving the app the proper permissions, the Rectangle configuration window will open, where you can configure each shortcut exactly how you like it.
After configuring the app, close out the Settings window and you can now drag open windows to the edges or corners to snap them in place. This is exponentially easier than having to remember convoluted keyboard shortcuts or the awkward title bar button.
So far, Rectangle has proven to be the simplest method of snapping windows in MacOS that I've found. Kudos to the developer for creating the app. And remember, if you enjoy using Rectangle, consider offering a donation to the developer.
Enjoy that new-found window snapping on your MacOS devices.