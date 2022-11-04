How to watch the last total lunar eclipse until 2025

Getty Images/abhisheklegit

A total lunar eclipse is occurring on Nov. 8, and it will be the last one for the next three years. If you want to take advantage of watching the full moon transform into a reddish hue, here is everything you need to know.

A lunar eclipse is when the sun, Earth and moon align and the Earth casts a complete shadow over the moon. When the moon falls under the darkest part of the Earth's shadow, the umbra, it turns a reddish hue–hence the term "Blood Moon".

If you live in eastern Asia, Australia or the Pacific, portions of the Blood Moon spectacle will be visible to you. The totality of the eclipse will be visible across North and Central America, as well as in Ecuador, Colombia, and western portions of Venezuela and Peru, according to NASA.

The website Time and Date has an interactive eclipse map that is color coded to designate exactly how much of the eclipse you can see, what times the lunar eclipse will be visible to you, and what the weather forecast is for that early morning.

Screenshot by Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

So if you are in an area where the Blood Moon is visible, how can you see it? The answer is simple--you just look up.

A nearly total lunar eclipse captured before dawn on Nov. 19, 2021. NASA/Michoud Assembly Facility

Unlike a solar eclipse, for which you need the special eyewear, during the lunar eclipse you can just look straight up at the sky. Despite not being necessary, a pair of binoculars or a telescope can always be helpful in getting a better view.

"You don't need any special equipment to observe a lunar eclipse, although binoculars or a telescope will enhance the view and the red color," said NASA. "A dark environment away from bright lights makes for the best viewing conditions."

If you live in an area that won't get much visibility or has lots of light pollution, don't fret: there are online streaming options as well.

In the past, NASA has live streamed the eclipse on its website. This year there is no mention of NASA doing so, and on its site it states, "Numerous organizations and individuals around the globe present live streams and videos of lunar eclipses."

To find these live streams all you have to do is search "Lunar eclipse live stream" on either Google or Youtube and a plethora of options will be available. A couple we found include Time and Date's live stream, Lowell Observatory's Live Stream, and Kopernik Observatory's Live Stream.

The live streams will begin at around 4 AM ET on Monday, November 8. To find the most optimal time for you to look up at the sky, we recommend checking the map. The partial phase will begin in North America at 3:09 a.m. CST, with totality beginning at 4:16 AM and ending at 5:42 AM, according to NASA.

FAQs

What is a lunar eclipse?

When is the lunar eclipse happening?

How can I watch the lunar eclipse?

