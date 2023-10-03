How to watch the Made by Google event on October 4

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

At the tail end of the fall product launch season, on Wednesday, Google is holding its annual Made by Google event, where we can expect the tech giant to launch its latest tech, including the new Pixel phones and the latest Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds.

Also: Made by Google event 2023: What to expect, including Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2, more

If you want to experience the announcements as they happen live, you can tune into the Made by Google livestream on Wednesday, Oct. 4. Here's how.

When is the event?

Made by Google will occur on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m. ET. The in-person event will be held in New York City, where select members of the press, including ZDNET's June Wan, are invited to attend.

If you don't want to miss out on the action, no worries; Google will welcome the public to watch the event's happenings live via a livestream.

How to watch

You can watch the Made by Google event livestream for free on the Made by Google YouTube channel or Google's website, which will automatically start streaming the event when it starts.

Also: The best Google Pixel phones

If you can't tune in live, Google will post the event recording when the event is finished. You can also tune into ZDNET, where we will be covering every announcement live to make sure you don't miss anything.

What to expect

Google is expected to release the latest generation of its Pixel phones, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, which are rumored to boast a rounder form factor and a series of new AI features.

The company is also expected to double down on its attempts to create a mainstream smartwatch by releasing the second generation of its Pixel Watch. The new model will likely tackle the challenges of the original in an attempt to release a more polished version.

Lastly, Google is expected to release an updated version of last year's Pixel Buds Pro, which might include new colors and software enhancements. For a full list of what to expect, you can view ZDNET's preview roundup.