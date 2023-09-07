Google wants to remind you that the Pixel 8 exists ahead of next week's iPhone 15 event

June Wan/ZDNET

The cat is out of the bag -- again! After leaking the upcoming Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2, Google today made both product lines official with a series of teaser videos and a dedicated landing page. Keep in mind that the Made by Google launch event, where the company typically unveils its annual lineup of hardware, is slated for October 4, a little less than a month away.

Also: Google just gave Android's most frustrating widget an AI facelift, and it's such a relief

The video, embedded below, presents both the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro in rose and porcelain colorways, respectively, with the Pixel 8 clearly being the smaller of the two in the final sequence. That's a notable difference as for the years past, the non-Pro Pixel has always been just a few point inches smaller.

If the rumors are true, this year's non-Pro Pixel may truly be a compact Android phone, a slow-fading product category bound to interest consumers who favor a device that won't stretch their pants pockets.

There's still a dual-camera system on the standard Pixel 8, while the Pixel 8 Pro keeps its big brother status with an additional telephoto lens. But no matter which model you buy, the spinning renders in the teaser video point to a more curved design with this year's Google phones.

Also: The Pixel 8 could bring back a buzzword that was once the talk of the tech industry

Alongside the Pixel 8 series comes the Google Pixel Watch 2, the successor to the company's first-ever smartwatch. While the appearance has been kept mostly the same, with a circular display that can be navigated with a rotating crown, the Pixel Watch 2 will be served this year with what looks like a porcelain-colored watchband -- perhaps to match the porcelain-colored Pixel phones.

On the official landing page, Google suggests that the Pixel Watch 2 will "get even more personalized help, safety features, and health insights." We'll know exactly what's new in a month's time. For now, has Google done enough to warrant your attention? More importantly, has it done enough to keep potential iPhone 15 buyers on the fence going into next week's Apple event?