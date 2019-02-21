HP expands DaaS for Apple across Europe

HP on Thursday announced it's expanding its Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) for Apple plan across Europe. The plan provides customers with latest-generation Apple devices paired with support and management services from HP. The announcement was part of a series of moves HP is making to expand the geographical footprint of its IT management capabilities, catering to trends in mobility.

"The workforce is evolving with more remote and highly mobile employees," Bill Avey, Global Head and General Manager of Personal Systems for HP, said in a statement. "Today's approach to modern IT management must simplify how commercial organizations provide the right devices for the job, deliver management with insight, and provide flexibility for their businesses."

Indeed, remote work has become a standard component of many people's workweek. Large enterprises and small businesses alike have employees who are taking their work on the road.

HP launched its DaaS effort in 2016, pitching the program as a way to consolidate device acquisition and management from the purchase point to the recycle bin. With Thursday's expansion of DaaS for Apple, it's now available in the US and 20 European countries.

HP on Thursday also announced updates to HP TechPulse, a service that monitors and predicts device health for easier management of multi-OS device environments. The updates include new predictive analytics capabilities for Android and Mac devices. For Mac devices, TechPulse now provides thermal and over-heating intelligence before these problems affect users.

Additionally, the updated version of TechPulse includes a Windows 10 hardware upgrade compatibility report, improved inventory reports, improved BIOS reports and support for Microsoft telemetry integration. The updated version of TechPulse will be available globally in March.

HP also announced the expansion of HP Tech Café Market and Walk Up centers, which provide vending and smart locker solutions for on-site service delivery. Beginning in March, they will be available in more than 60 countries.