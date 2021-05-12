HP expands security services for printers at home or in the office

The future of work Tools and strategies for the digital workplace ZDNet examines the trends that will define the workplace over the next five years, and the technology that will help businesses adapt. Read More

HP on Wednesday announced a series of new security services for printers, helping IT departments secure devices both in an office setting and in home offices. In the era of remote work, printers are a potential attack point that make corporate networks and data vulnerable, HP notes.

First, HP is expanding its Flexworker offering, which is part of its cloud-based printer management service. The Flexworker plan enables employees to order supplies for their home printing needs. Now, it will offer a fully-automated managed print service (MPS) contract, and it will give enterprises visibility into as many as 15 security settings on devices. The expanded program uses HP Security Manager to continuously monitor devices and automatically remediate compliance issues.

Next, HP is introducing secure Internet Printing through HP Advance, a platform for capture, print and output management. The new service protects print jobs, in the office or at home, with encryption and authentication technologies, including OAuth 2.0 with OpenID connect for Azure AD. It also provides job accounting, so companies can track activity both inside and outside the organization.

Lastly, HP is making HP Secure Print compatible with Universal Print from Microsoft, which adds a layer of security by requiring authentication before the document is printed. It will also provide analytics about all print activity.

The new services are part of HP Wolf Security, the company's portfolio of secure hardware, security software and endpoint security services.