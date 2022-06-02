Whether you're thinking about buying early for back-to-school shopping or looking for something nice for Father's Day, laptops are a great way to stay connected on the go. With HP's laptop sale, you can get a nice operating system with top-notch specs for much less than the original price.
In fact, you can save up to $530 off the cost of some of HP's best laptops that include 16GB of RAM, the latest Intel processors, and more. Just as a heads up, you don't have much time to pick one up -- the sale ends June 4.
Because there isn't much time to check the sale, we saved you time and picked out the best deals for an HP laptop. From convertible laptops to more traditional ones, there is something for every budget down below. Be sure to check out the best laptops for the HP sale.
One of the signature laptops from HP brings the ultimate range of use into your life. It doubles as a tablet and a laptop for whatever projects you may need to use it for, and it can handle up to 5.0GHz of processing power for your most spec-heavy tasks. It comes with 512GB of storage, but you can upgrade to 1 or even 2TB of space for an extra fee.
Another great HP laptop option, the Pavilion Laptop can be customized to have either the HP signature Intel® Iris Xe Graphics card or you can opt for the NVIDIA GeForce MX350. The 15.6-inch screen is also touchscreen optional for those that work better on a touchscreen interface. Like the Spectre, you can adjust to a 1TB SSD in lieu of a 512GB SSD drive. If you prefer not to spend $619 on this particular Pavilion model, you can opt for the $499 Chromebook model which provides 256GB PCIe NVMe™ M.2 SSD.
Just need a simple chromebook for traveling? Check out this great option which comes packed with 128GB of PCle NVMe SSD storage. The 8GB of RAM works for speedy general internet surfing, working on light projects, and communicating with friends and family.
Need a big screen? This HP laptop will give you a 17.3-inch FHD screen to work on any project. Additionally, you'll get a traditional hard drive with 1TB of storage as well as 256GB of SSD storage. It's a great option if you're storing space-heavy items but need the speed of an SSD.
